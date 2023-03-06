MALLON, MARY P.

Mary P. Mallon, 98 of North Cape May, passed away on February 28, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 22, 1924 and resided there most of her life before moving to North Cape May. She was a strong person who remained active and mentally sound to the end of her life. She loved bingo, playing card games, the casino and the afternoons with her friends at Yorkshire Place. She had her favorite restaurants, which we all know. She is predeceased by her husband, Francis J. Mallon and 7 siblings. Mary is dearly missed by her family which includes her three children, Mary Catherine (Tom) Hannan, Lou (Chris) Mallon and Frank Mallon; as well as 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. May she Rest In Peace. Mary’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (March 20th) at 11am in St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May where friends will be received from 10am until 10:50am. Interment will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in her name. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

