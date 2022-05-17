NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MAIDEN, RUTH H. (nee Hoeflich), 89, of Stone Harbor, April 18, 2022. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

