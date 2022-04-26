MADDEN, FRANK L., 86 Apr 26, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADDEN, FRANK L., 86, of Erma, April 14, 2022. He served in the US Army and was employed by the Magnesite Plant. To plant a tree in memory of FRANK MADDEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesABC’s 'The Bachelorette' Films on Wildwood BoardwalkCrash Sends 4 to HospitalCourt House Man Charged with Child PornographyPacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone LaunchedFeatured Property: 20 Stagecoach Road, Cape May Court HouseMaryland Company Acquires Holly ShoresWildwood Police Arrest Man on Gun and Drug ChargesOC Police Officer Indicted for StalkingFire Department Extracts Driver After Parkway CrashJudge Orders Rosado Held Pending Trial VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - A Texas border guard is missing and presumed dead trying to save immigrants from drowning and not a word of condolence from the WH. The same WH that jumped and declared those same guards of whipping... Ocean View - Looks like the school boards and unions are going to keep trying to "fundamentally change" our children. If you need parental permission for everything before the age of 18 what makes this... Erma - Can food take out places update their on line menu prices. I looked at the menu for a pizza place and according to the menu price came out to $10.95, but when my daughter came home from picking up... Court House - Why is there no medical marijuana dispensary in Cape May County yet, Atlantic County has two of them. I'm dazed and confused by this. Cold Spring - To the spouter wanting Sheriff Taylor Blvd. (Which is a Lower Township Road,) restriped, I suggest you call the Township Manager. The township has a contract for the county to paint large projects.... More Spouts Local Sports OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald