NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MADDEN, FRANK L., 86, of Erma, April 14, 2022. He served in the US Army and was employed by the Magnesite Plant.

To plant a tree in memory of FRANK MADDEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.