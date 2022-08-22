MACRINA, SR. VINCENT WILLIAM

June 22, 1932 -August 16, 2022Vincent William Macrina Sr. joined his son Vincent Jr and parents, Joseph and Eleanor, in heaven on August 16th, 2022. Vincent is survived by his wife Jane (June) of 64 years, daughters Janice Macrina (Rick), Janet Capua (Larry Sr), Joann Dewey (Bill), and son Jaime (Jay) Macrina (Tara) and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Vincent was a loving husband, father, grand pop, and friend to everyone.Vincent was born in Camden, NJ. He celebrated his 90th birthday on June 22nd. Vince loved his Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies and Eagles. He attended many games, including the 1980 World Series. He loved the shore, specifically Wildwood where he lived out the remaining years of his life. He loved fishing and crabbing, but wasn’t very good at catching them. He worked at RCA in Camden and Formations in Mt Laurel, as a buyer for most of his career. He was a veteran of the Korean War, although he didn’t get to see any action, he did learn how to cook while stationed in Germany. He loved cooking, but he really enjoyed standing at the sink waiting to wash the dishes after any meal. He loved playing cards with his friends and was always the life of the party.The one thing he loved more than anything was his wife June. They would bicker and argue and fight and squabble about anything and everything, however, at the end of the day their love was like no other. He would do anything for her and she for him. Through thick and thin, they had each other and while he is no longer with us, he will be forever in our thoughts and never be forgotten.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Interment is private.Condolences maybe sent toingersollgreenwoodfh.com
