MacKINNON, MARION LOUISE

Marion Louise MacKinnon (nee Lewis), 96, was born April 24, 1926 in Sharon, PA, and resided and died in Ocean City, NJ on August 19, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother Anna Pryde, her father William Lewis, her brother Gordon Lewis, her husband Aleck “Don” MacKinnon, and her son-in-law Guy Hill Buckelew. She graduated from Penn State University in 1948 where she met her future husband Don. Her greatest joy was her family, and Marion is survived by her son Larry MacKinnon (Sylvia) of Williston, VT and her three daughters Janis Buckelew (Ralph) of Ocean City, NJ, Lynn Valeri (Mark) of St. Louis, MO, and Sue Browse (Tim) of Doylestown, PA. She also leaves 10 grandchildren as well as her 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and their children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Marion MacKinnon Adaptive Services and Technology Lab, and sent to The Development Office, 510 Paterno Library, University Park, PA 16802-1802 or www.raise.psu.edu/MarionMacKinnon. Also, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, PO Box 97166, Washington DC 20090-7166, or www.plannedparenthood.org.Services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. For a full obituary please see www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

