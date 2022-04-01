NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LYNAM, WILLIAM PAUL, JR., 74, of Seaville, March 28, 2022. He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War.

