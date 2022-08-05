LOWE, ROCHELLE, 81, of Aug 5, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOWE, ROCHELLE, 81, of Ocean View, July 29, 2022. She worked as a chef and cook, and was an entrepreneur for two restaurants. To plant a tree in memory of ROCHELLE LOWE, 81 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMayor: Back Passing is ‘Bankrupting’ N. Wildwood Projects40 International Student Workers Displaced in WildwoodPennsylvania Man Charged in SIC Sexual AssaultJune 2022 Arrests in Cape May CountyWhitesboro Man Arrested for Porn, Sexual Assault of a MinorUPDATE: Lower Township Police Locate Missing TeenOCHS Grad Killed in Bike AccidentFormer Ocean City Teacher Sentenced for Sex with StudentDispensary to Deliver Medical Marijuana in CMCoIndictments Filed Aug. 2 VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon manor - China knew that the U.S. leadership would run headfirst into "going green" even if it meant bankrupting our nation. China has no plans to "go green". They are all talk. Even if... Middle Township - Billions of dollars spent every year on books, articles,seminars etc. On how to live better, treat yourself and others better,how to make more money. And the Bible isn’t one of them. The Bible isn’t... Wildwood Crest - To the Wildwood rower who rows everyday in the WWBP boat .My friends and I walk the beach early everyday and we all agree that you are the highlight of our morning . Thank you for service . Lower Township - Thank you Mr. Monzo for keeping the public informed. Your Op-Ed was the most important information in this week's Herald. Keep up the good work. Wildwood - 1984 is alive in America. Thought Police=conspiracy theories and fake news. Big Brother is watching you, so you leave your home and you are automatically required to fit in and follow the community... More Spouts Local Sports 'GPA Boosters' Win SIC's 2022 Steve Libro Basketball Tournament Jul 25, 2022 Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Wins the 2022 Tri-Resort Lifeguard Races Jul 19, 2022 Philadelphia Flyers to Host 'Flyers Community Caravan' in Sea Isle City Jul 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 8-3-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 8-3-2022