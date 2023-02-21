LOPEZ, JULIA M.

Julia M. Lopez, 86, of Wildwood NJ, currently residing in Reading, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Frank Lopez Sr., of Wildwood, NJ. Together they shared 64 years of marriage. Born on January 27, 1937, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Felipe Morales and Carmen Sanchez. During Julia’s life, she worked in Housekeeping for various Resorts in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Julia loved her work and being around her family.In addition to her husband Frank Lopez Sr., she is survived by her children, Maria Photopoulos, wife of Peter, of Reading, PA; James Lopez, of Brigantine, NJ; Robert Lopez, of Oklahoma City, OK; Lues Rene Lopez, of Colorado; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, wife of Denis; John A. Denicola Jr., husband of Jordan; Francisco W. Lopez; Seth Photopoulos; Stephen Photopoulos; Maya Lopez; Isaac Lopez; Bianca Lopez; Brandon Lopez; Jim Lopez Jr.; and sister Josefina.Julia joins two of her children in heaven, Frank Lopez, Jr and Evelyn Lopez DeNicola along with many loved relatives.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Church 2901 Atlantic Ave. Wildwood, NJ 08260 on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00am. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10:30am-11:00am and on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Whelan & Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street Reading, PA 19601 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Online condolences may be made to www.whelanschwartz.com.
