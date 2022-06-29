NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ernest Edward Long, 83, passed away on June 21, 2022. Ernest was a lifelong area resident. He was a self-employed carpenter and co-owner/operator of Long Brothers Builders for over 40 years. Ernest proudly served our country in the US Army. He was a member of Cape Island Masonic Lodge, Stone Harbor American Legion and Bayshore Sportsman’s Club. He was also a member and a former trustee at Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He is survived by his sons Steven (Laurie) and Michael Long, his 5 grandchildren Steven, Michael, Melissa, Meagan and Zachary along with 4 great grandchildren Andrew, Genevieve, Levi and Lily. He is predeceased by his father and mother and brother Earl Long. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

