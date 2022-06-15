LONG, CLAYTON WILLIAM, 80 Jun 15, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LONG, CLAYTON WILLIAM, 80, of Seaville, June 13, 2022. He was a member of the Rotary and the Masons. To plant a tree in memory of CLAYTON LONG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSwimmer Drowns in Wildwood, Third on the Island Since Memorial DayPHOTOS: Fire at the Windward MotelWildwood Police Arrest Couple for Endangering Their ChildDelaware Man Dies During TriathlonUPDATE: Driver Had Medical Emergency, No Charges Filed in Fatal Cape May CrashBarefoot Country Music Festival Lineup Announced‘Pizza Slice House’ Moves from Wildwood to WoodbineCrest Motel Owners Wary of Mahalo PlansWildwood Awards Contract to Close Back Bay LandfillIndictments Filed June 7 VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood Crest - I just would like to commend the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol for being one of the most accepting NJ beach patrols in regard to LGBTQ+ individuals. My child applied on the website to be a guard and... West Wildwood - Why did the previous administration not pay $80k+ into the pension fund? Cape May - Re: The comment on "Chuckie Shumer" being quiet now. If he is being quiet, it is because he is up to no good. Not to worry, he will emerge from under his rock with some devious plan to... Cape May County - Joe has no idea what he is saying, to say that college is needed to become a welder, pipe fitter or any other trade is ridiculous, I've known some of the best contractors on this planet and only... Cape May - The Cove Beach needs to be cleaned with the Barber surf rake sifter just once or twice in the summer season. Not every day like the other beaches. More Spouts Local Sports Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald