LONG, BRUCE J.

Bruce J. Long, on April 19, 2022, of Cape May, NJ; formerly of Somerdale, NJ. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Marie Long (nee Halligan) for 58 years. Devoted father of Michael Long (Susan), Eileen McDonald (Paul), and Maureen Grasso (Lou). Loving Pop to Michael Grasso, Allissa Long, Dane Stolinksi, Cassidy Long, and Kelly Grasso. Bruce was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He attended Transfiguration Catholic School and graduated from St. Thomas More High School in 1955. He also attended LaSalle College. Bruce served 8 years in the New Jersey Army National Guard in a Commission status. He joined the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in 1975 and served for 42 years, teaching Safe Boating to the public in order for them to obtain a New Jersey boating license. Bruce used his own vessel to conduct Coast Guard patrols in the Cape May area. For 14 years, he served as a Certified Coast Guard Instructor, instructing recruits at the base in Cape May. There will be a visitation from 11am to 12 noon on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke’s RC Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 12 noon at the Church. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce’s name to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (vaong.org/support/donate).
