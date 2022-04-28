LONG, BRUCE ALLEN

Bruce Allen Long, age 75, a resident of Rio Grande, passed away at his home Monday night in the company of his wife.Born in Sea Isle City Hospital, he was a graduate of Middle Township High School and the Cape May County Technical School. He held a degree from LaSalle Chicago in Computer Programming.Bruce’s love of electronics led him to a career with RCA as a field service engineering instructor, and he held a position in the RCA Computer Division Worldwide. He shared his love of technology as a Road Corps Instructor with RCA/U.S. Army and as a Field Program Instructor with American University, Washington D.C. He also was a Program Electronics Supervisor, for SSTAR, Vienna, VA.Later in his career, he put his NJ Certified Electronics Technician license to work for his own business, LongCo, and serviced many South Jersey communities’ police, fire and rescue department communications systems. He also worked with many NBC-affiliated radio and television broadcast stations, maintaining their communications and on-air equipment.He was a past member of the New York Veteran Police Association, Baytown Kiwanis, Society of Broadcast Engineers, NYC Chapter, the Middle Township Ambulance Corps and Rio Grande Rescue Squad.Bruce was a talented musician, playing drums, guitar and banjo. An avid lover of animals and nature, Bruce adopted several dogs and cats over the years, and supported numerous charitable causes that helped both.Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Long (nee Brannan), son Nels “Bernie” Long and wife Jaime Long, and daughter, Elizabeth Long. He is pre-deceased by his father, Nels Bernard Long, and mother, Helen Hand Long.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ, where viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- ABC’s 'The Bachelorette' Films on Wildwood Boardwalk
- Court House Man Charged with Child Pornography
- Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone Launched
- Featured Property: 20 Stagecoach Road, Cape May Court House
- Wildwood Police Arrest Man on Gun and Drug Charges
- Colmar True Value Hardware in North Cape May Has Grand Opening April 27
- OC Police Officer Indicted for Stalking
- Fire Department Extracts Driver After Parkway Crash
- Judge Orders Rosado Held Pending Trial
- Maryland Company Acquires Holly Shores
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - Thanks again for not posting my spout offs. Not surprising at all.
- Stone Harbor - Someone please tell our local restaurants that cauliflower doesn’t want to be a steak.
- CAPE MAY - The comfort stations along the promenade are kept exceptionally clean, and I often use them while walking. They are necessary, and I only wish they were open all year long.
- North Cape May - RE: The Delaware County comment on Middle Township putting down speed bumps along Stone Harbor Blvd. "Bravo Middle Township". Many people today drive like maniacs. Hurry, hurry, hurry...
- North Wildwood - Once again I went to the North Wildwood tax office and again they were very HELPFUL The people that work in that office are very friendly. I want to thank them for their help.