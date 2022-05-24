LOMAS, JOSEPH

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joseph Lomas, 71, of Cape May Court House NJ passed away peacefully on May 20,2022. Joseph was son of the late Arthur and Rita Lomas and was born in Philadelphia PA. He was a graduate of Chester High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to Springsteen, and watching the Eagles win! He spent his summer days crabbing at Shell Bay and loved a good thunderstorm. He was a lover of animals especially his dog, Toby. Loving father to Joseph Lomas (Caryssa), Dawn Waddington (Chris), Jennifer Adams (James); Cherished Grandfather (Funny Pop Pop) to 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Also survived by his brother, John Lomas (Eileen). He is predeceased by his brother, the late Arthur Lomas. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and more. Services will be private. (O'Leary FH Springfield, PA)

To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH LOMAS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.