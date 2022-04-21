LINES, EVELYN "DOT", 83 Apr 21, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LINES, EVELYN "DOT", 83, of Villas, April 16, 2022. She was well known for serving others at Uncle Bill's Pancake House. To plant a tree in memory of EVELYN LINES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Sleeping On Sailboat Washes Up in Avalon2 Arrested in Villas Drug BustCrash Sends 4 to HospitalRecreational Weed Sales Begin Day After 420Owner Cited After Boat Sinks Off Wildwood CoastCape May Introduces Outdoor Dining OrdinanceBoat Grounded in Hereford InletCounty OKs Park Upgrades; Opposes DEP Rules; Approves $24M Services BuildingIndictments Filed April 12Controversy Surrounds ‘Temporary’ Hiring of DeMarzo as Upper Administrator VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May Court House - I accept the Upper Twsp. challenge on politician. As a small time tax preparer who does taxes the old fashion way I love the 1040 the Trump administration came up with. Cape May Court House - When I see a newborn baby I wonder how they can have the life I had. It just seems things are getting out of hand but then I wonder if in the 1940's some old person said the same thing looking... Sea Isle City - How can there be such complete turmoil in our fire company and right under the noses of the leaders of this community that obviously know of what’s been going on, and yet they do absolutely nothing... Middle Township - I wish I could go and buy some legal weed today but there is not one dispensary or store to buy from in the entire county. Cape May - RE: The Avalon comment. "Is it civilized to drink warm beer"? Yes, only if you are playing pickleball on the Seven Mile Island on a warm sunny day in August is it acceptable. More Spouts Local Sports OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 4-20-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 4-20-2022