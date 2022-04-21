NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LINES, EVELYN "DOT", 83, of Villas, April 16, 2022. She was well known for serving others at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.

