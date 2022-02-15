LINDHOLM, GEORGE WILLIAM

George William Lindholm passed away on February 13, 2022 in, as he called it, his “cozy bed.” George was a Margaret Mace baby. He grew up in Rio Grande and remained in Cape May County for his entire life. There was a brief stint in Alaska when he was a mate on a scallop boat. George was a good man. He didn’t do well in business when he had his gas stations. His customers were his neighbors and friends. He knew when they were having it rough. Payments for repairs were optional. George’s nickname when he was young was “Wild Man.” He had a mass of long, wild, and curly hair. He did like to party. The nickname fit. George was a mate on several scallop boats. One trip, March 5-9, 1962, was forever seared in his mind. He made it through the ’62 Storm because his boat, the Crissway, was a converted mine sweeper. George didn’t complain about much, other than that Alaska weather. He rarely cursed. He was a man of few words and did not raise his voice. George’s last job was at Sunset Auto. He loved Chuck and working on cars. He thought it was hilarious when Louis, the shop cat, would put his paws through the hood to catch his fingers as he worked on the vehicles. George, just like George Bailey, touched so many lives during his almost 88 years on earth. Wednesday, when the Herald comes out, is obituary day. He had so many “back stories” to share about his many friends and acquaintances. His daughters liked obituary day with their dad. They hope his obituary gives you some of George’s back story.George is survived by his daughters, Denise Powers (Roy) and Dawn Mitchell (Ernest), 2 granddaughters, Rachel and Cassandra Powers, and 6 great-grandchildren, Hallie, Harper, Lillian, Hudson, Luke, and Holden. He was one of 12 children; survived by one brother, Ray Lindholm. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Arthur and Elsa, and his siblings, Everett, Carl, Elmer, Ralph, Robert, Kenneth, Elsie, Irene, Margaret and Ruth. Marie “Terri” Quaid, his first wife, also predeceases him. They were good friends and did love each other. That is a back story for another time.Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
