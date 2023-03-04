LILLEMON, DEANNA MARIE

Deanna Marie Lillemon (nee Logue) departed this life to join her beloved husband Dennis on 2/28/2023.
She was a lifelong resident of Cape May County, residing in the Swainton section of Cape May Court House. Deanna was a graduate of the class of 1975 from Wildwood Catholic High School. Deanna was employed as an Emergency Room Registered Nurse for over 25 years of her life at Shore Memorial Hospital- where she showed compassion and love to all that walked through the hospital doors. There she was surrounded by an amazing group of colleagues that made her love the profession she chose. This profession was not a surprise as Deanna cared for others her entire life, and always made sure her family was cared for. Prior to becoming a nurse, Deanna worked as a hair-stylist for many years helping folks look and feel better about themselves, which she whole-heartedly enjoyed.
Deanna was married to the love of her life Dennis for 33 years until his passing. She prided the life they lived together: raising their boys, owning their family business, and loving each other endlessly. Deanna will be remembered as a fun-loving, sassy young lady who loved to crack a joke or tell a good story. She also was extremely wise and always had the best advise about life and was even a Mentor to some in the Nursing field.
In her later years Deanna always enjoyed spending countless days enjoying the warm sun on the local beaches. She looked forward to her Saturday afternoon lunch and shopping dates with her very best friends – that she created a sisterhood bond with. She also enjoyed her time spent with her grandchildren who will sorely miss her hugs and special time together.
She is survived by her sons: Dennis Lillemon Jr. (Christina), and Derek Lillemon (Maura)- Grandchildren Dennielle, Mckenna, Mason, & Delainey. Sisters: Denise Pote, Lisa Hawk (Tom), Danica Stetler (Jeff), and brother Christopher Starynski, nieces and nephews. Also her Sister-in-law Diane Lillemon Young (Jack). Deanna is also survived by many lifelong friends (neighbors), nieces, nephews, and her loyal dog Archie.
Deanna is predeceased by her husband Dennis Lillemon Sr. and parents Weyland Dean and Charlotte Logue.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 10th, 2023 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11am, immediately followed by a service to celebrate the beautiful life of Deanna.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you pay a small act of kindness to someone in need in Deanna’s name. Condolences at www.radzieta.com