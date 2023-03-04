LILLEMON, DEANNA MARIE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Deanna Marie Lillemon (nee Logue) departed this life to join her beloved husband Dennis on 2/28/2023.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.