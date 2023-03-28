LEWIS, DAVID JOSEPH

David Joseph Lewis, 75, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2013, formerly of Ocean View, NJ, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in Cape Coral. He was born April 2, 1947 in Darby, PA to Frank and Marjorie Lewis, now deceased.
Dave was the sole owner of a successful painting business, Dave Lewis Painting and Powerwashing, located in Cape May County, NJ. Before this, Dave worked for Breyers Ice Cream in the dairy industry as well as being a driver for both ARCO and South Jersey Fuel. Through these industries, Dave formed many meaningful friendships that lasted throughout the remainder of his life. After spending many years in a profession that he enjoyed, Dave retired and moved to Florida where he lived the rest of his days with his wife, Linda and his loyal dog, Cooper.
Dave was proud to have served in the United States Army and volunteered as a firefighter for Cardington Fire Co. in Upper Darby, PA. Dave will always be remembered as a strong, fun-loving guy with a big heart. He was a great friend to all and always welcomed his loved ones with open arms. Those who knew him well will remember his stories, humor, and enjoying “therapy night”. Dave’s contagious smile outwardly displayed his love of life, one of which was well lived.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 16 years, Linda Lewis of Cape Coral; loving siblings, Frank Lewis (Elizabeth) of Tampa, FL, Lawrence Lewis (Linda) of Bucks County, PA, and Nancy Lewis of Upper Darby, PA, several nieces and nephews, as well as those whom he loved as if they were his own, Geralyn and Rick Gedaka. Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Lewis.
No formal services are planned at this time. Memorial Contributions in memory of David Joseph Lewis are suggested to Cape Coral Animal Shelter, 325 SW 2nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33991.