LEWIS, DAVID JOSEPH

David Joseph Lewis, 75, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2013, formerly of Ocean View, NJ, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in Cape Coral. He was born April 2, 1947 in Darby, PA to Frank and Marjorie Lewis, now deceased.

