LEWIS, DAVID JOSEPH

David Joseph Lewis, 75, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2013, formerly of Ocean View, NJ,passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in Cape Coral. He was born April 2, 1947 in Darby, PA toFrank and Marjorie Lewis, now deceased.Dave was the sole owner of a successful painting business, Dave Lewis Painting andPowerwashing, located in Cape May County, NJ. Before this, Dave worked for Breyers IceCream in the dairy industry as well as being a driver for both ARCO and South Jersey Fuel.Through these industries, Dave formed many meaningful friendships that lasted throughout theremainder of his life. After spending many years in a profession that he enjoyed, Dave retiredand moved to Florida where he lived the rest of his days with his wife, Linda and his loyal dog,Cooper.Dave was proud to have served in the United States Army and volunteered as a firefighter forCardington Fire Co. in Upper Darby, PA.Dave will always be remembered as a strong, fun-loving guy with a big heart. He was a great friend to all and always welcomed his loved ones with open arms. Those who knew him wellwill remember his stories, humor, and enjoying “therapy night”. Dave’s contagious smileoutwardly displayed his love of life, one of which was well lived.He is survived by his beloved wife of over 16 years, Linda Lewis of Cape Coral; lovingsiblings, Frank Lewis (Elizabeth) of Tampa, FL, Lawrence Lewis (Linda) of Bucks County, PA,and Nancy Lewis of Upper Darby, PA, several nieces and nephews, as well as those whom heloved as if they were his own, Geralyn and Rick Gedaka.Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Lewis.No formal services are planned at this time.Memorial Contributions in memory of David Joseph Lewis are suggested to Cape Coral AnimalShelter, 325 SW 2nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33991.Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. To plant a tree in memory of DAVID LEWIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Court House Man Given Up to 55 Years for Sex CrimesWildwood Mayor Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Tax Fraud; Won't Comment on Any Plan to ResignSea Isle Balcony Collapse Investigation ContinuesWildwood Officials Arraigned on Illegal Health Benefits ChargesGoFundMe Page Set Up to Help Latest House Fire VictimsIndictments Filed March 21Juvenile Arrested After Apparent Car TheftJuvenile Curfew Passes Mostly Without Comment in LowerLower Police Weekly Crime Blotter March 13-192 LCMR Wrestlers Honored for Outstanding Season, Career 