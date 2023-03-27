LEWIS, DAVID JOSEPH

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

David Joseph Lewis, 75, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2013, formerly of Ocean View, NJ,

To plant a tree in memory of DAVID LEWIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.