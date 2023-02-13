NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LEPOR, ROBERT T. "Bob", 81, of Cape May, February 7, 2023. He was the owner/operator of Cape Island Resort Campground.

