LEIMBERG, ESQ., STEPHAN ROBERT

STEPHAN ROBERT LEIMBERG, ESQ. Born September 11, 1943 in Philadelphia, Steve grew up in North Wildwood, NJ along with his surviving siblings: Marcia, Gary, and Eugene Leimberg. Steve passed away at the age of 79 on December 1,2022. Steve graduated from Temple University. Where he later received his JD.Steve was an inventor. In 1984, with his business partner Bob LeClair, Steve created Number Cruncher, an electronic spreadsheet for estate business and financial planners. He was a professor at The American College of Financial Services, Temple, Villanova Universities and via webinars. He was an award-winning writer having authored and co-authored numerous books and newsletters. A skilled orator, he was frequently requested to speak at major conferences, universities, and government agencies, the IRS, FBI and NASA.To his friends and acquaintances on Amelia Island, Florida, he was known as an artist, philanthropist and political activist. He made time to speak out on issues affecting the sustainability of the local environment, as well as his lifelong commitment to social and economic justice.Above all, Steve was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife Jo-Ann Leimberg, daughter Charlee Sterling (Robert), daughter Lara Ackerman (Dan Kohen), stepson John Egly-Russell and three grandchildren, Max Sterling, Aaron Sterling, and Julia Kohan.There will be a celebration of his life in Florida at a future date.Fortunately, we can continue to see the world through Steve’s eyes at his website www.unseenimages.com, and honor his memory by partaking of his beautiful potraits.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man Found Hiding in Bedroom Closet of Unsuspecting Homeowner
- Upper Township Superintendent of Schools Resigns
- On the Market: $13M High Dunes Teardown?
- Whale Washes Ashore in Strathmere
- Indictments December 13, 2022
- Missing Cape May Sailors Located
- Jeopardy Win Streak Ends for Ocean City Resident
- Stone Harbor Changes to Water Sewer Rates Debated
- Judge Denies DEP Request for Injunction Against NW
- In Stone Harbor, Back Bay Seafood on the Market
Videos
- Middle Township - $4 million of open space funds for the Byrne center in Wildwood? really? Just think how many acres of open space have been preserved with $4 million! The County's open spaces program is a...
- Upper - One ton of refined lithium requires roughly 500,000 gallons of water to produce. Thats just the beginning of the eco disaster these EV's are causing. Tip of the iceberg. EV's are a billion...
- Philadelphia - America is drastically changing, for the worst...The Chinese model is where we are headed. Social scoring system, restrictions, more monitoring,ect...People need to wake up, stop being in extreme...
- Lower - Have you taken a gander at Bidens “Boating Proposal” yet? Any idea what impact this would have on Cape May and the surrounding area? All for a whale? The internet is trying to hide it to prevent what...
- West Wikdwood - Donald Trump is hawking trading cards containing pictures of himself for $99.00. Can we now refer to him as The Pokémon President? Too funny.