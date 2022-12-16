LEIMBERG, ESQ., STEPHAN ROBERT

STEPHAN ROBERT LEIMBERG, ESQ. Born September 11, 1943 in Philadelphia, Steve grew up in North Wildwood, NJ along with his surviving siblings: Marcia, Gary, and Eugene Leimberg. Steve passed away at the age of 79 on December 1,2022. Steve graduated from Temple University. Where he later received his JD.Steve was an inventor. In 1984, with his business partner Bob LeClair, Steve created Number Cruncher, an electronic spreadsheet for estate business and financial planners. He was a professor at The American College of Financial Services, Temple, Villanova Universities and via webinars. He was an award-winning writer having authored and co-authored numerous books and newsletters. A skilled orator, he was frequently requested to speak at major conferences, universities, and government agencies, the IRS, FBI and NASA.To his friends and acquaintances on Amelia Island, Florida, he was known as an artist, philanthropist and political activist. He made time to speak out on issues affecting the sustainability of the local environment, as well as his lifelong commitment to social and economic justice.Above all, Steve was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife Jo-Ann Leimberg, daughter Charlee Sterling (Robert), daughter Lara Ackerman (Dan Kohen), stepson John Egly-Russell and three grandchildren, Max Sterling, Aaron Sterling, and Julia Kohan.There will be a celebration of his life in Florida at a future date.Fortunately, we can continue to see the world through Steve’s eyes at his website www.unseenimages.com, and honor his memory by partaking of his beautiful potraits.

