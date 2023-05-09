LEARY, EUGENE J. JR.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Eugene J. Leary Jr., 83, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born in Upper Darby, PA to the late Eugene J. Leary, Sr. and Mary Buehler Leary.

To plant a tree in memory of EUGENE LEARY, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.