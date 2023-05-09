LEARY, EUGENE J. JR.

Eugene J. Leary Jr., 83, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born in Upper Darby, PA to the late Eugene J. Leary, Sr. and Mary Buehler Leary.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Leary became the proprietor of Leary and Sons Florist in Upper Darby, PA and resided in Broomall, PA. for 45 years. After retiring, he moved to Cape May Court House where he enjoyed painting, gardening, and golf. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and the Lions Club.
Mr. Leary is survived by his wife of 59 years Catherine Scalise Leary; his children Michelle (Albert) Mucchetti, Thomas (Maurene) Leary, and Theresa (John) Bell; seven grandchildren: Cristina, Thomas (Ashley), Domenic, Leeanne (Woobens), Kathleen, John, and Sara; brother Joseph (Joan); and Vincent (Nancy) Malone. He was predeceased by his brothers Frederick (Kaye), Robert (Leslie), and Thomas.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ, where viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
