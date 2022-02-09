LEAHY JR., PATRICK, FRANCIS

Patrick Francis Leahy, Jr., 49, of Cape May County, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022, surrounded by family in a room overlooking the ocean, seven months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.Patrick grew up near the ocean and spent countless days riding waves with his brother Shane and friends. He graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School and Loyola University in Baltimore. He held a variety of jobs until he found his professional calling as a teacher. He taught at the New Garden Elementary School in Kennett Square, Pa., whereupon learning of his passing parents took to social media. Said one parent, “He was such a kind and patient man. You could tell how much he cared …” Another parent remarked, “He left a legacy of kindness.”Patrick found his calling when he became a parent. His love of his daughter Grace, whom he raised with her mother and Patrick’s devoted partner, Young Choi Leahy, was an inspiration to all who knew him. Patrick was a once in a generation parent and teacher, in part, because he had a childlike purity about him -- a purity that the world has a way of beating out of most people the older they get. But not Patrick. He held onto what matters most in life, and he never changed.He always treated people with kindness and respect. He cared with all his heart for Grace and Young, and for his parents Patrick and Kathy, brother Shane and nephews Brandon and Shane, Jr., and many relatives and friends. When hospitalized, he was known for relentlessly thanking and caring for fellow patients and staff, all of whom were amazed by his incredible poise and strength in the face of great adversity.Patrick’s life changed in June 2021, when he learned of his brain cancer diagnosis. Rather than spend his final months wallowing in sadness, Patrick lived each and every waking moment in the relentless and aggressive pursuit of joy. Each day was a gift to Patrick. Each day was an opportunity to create joy. And Patrick created more joy for others in the 7 months between his diagnosis and his passing than most people will in their entire lives.Patrick’s family wishes to thank countless relatives and friends for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Patrick since his diagnosis, as well his many healthcare professionals whose dedication will never be forgotten.A memorial for Patrick will be held at a later date, but meanwhile, Patrick would not want anyone reading his obituary to be sad. Whether you knew him for his entire life, or you never met him, he would want people to get out into the world and to fight.Fight for kindness. Fight for joy. And fight for love. Because nobody fought for what matters most in this world than Patrick Francis Leahy, Jr.
