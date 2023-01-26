LAWSON, DOLORES

Dolores Lawson, Villas N.J, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 24 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born February 2, 1947 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Charles and Dolores (Kent) Remhild. She was a graduate of Hallahan High School, Philadelphia. Dolores loved animals, gardening, and was an avid Bingo player. She enjoyed playing Bingo with her many friends at St. John of God RC Church. Dolores also loved to laugh, dance, and spend time with lifelong friends whenever she could. She will be forever missed by her beloved and devoted husband of 54 years Thomas Lawson; children Thomas (Peg), Christen Appleman (John), Charles (Nicole), and Michael (Michelle) and grandchildren Shawn, Jack, Tommy, Avary, Brennan, Madison, CJ, Ava, Alyssa, Julia, Sienna, and Audra. Funeral Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family as per Dolores’ wishes. The family would prefer contributions be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Dolores. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May has been entrusted with arrangements.
