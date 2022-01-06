LAVIN, PATRICK JAMES, 68 Jan 6, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAVIN, PATRICK JAMES, 68, of Ocean City, December 31, 2021. He was a volunteer for the Ocean City Youth Athletic Association. To plant a tree in memory of PATRICK LAVIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesStorm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Jan. 3GALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May CountyUPDATE: 8-12 Inches of Snow Predicted Jan. 3Murphy Issues State of Emergency as Storm ApproachesStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4Cape Regional ER at One Point Too Busy for New PatientsMcQuillen Retires as Sea Isle Police ChiefMore Snow Likely Early Friday MorningLocal Police Officers Set to Appear in Criminal CourtWildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel Burglary VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Court House - Just wanted to thank the man in the grey car who brings the Heralds into Garden lake Mobile Park. Many of us are older and can't always get out. He may be a paid employee and just doing his job... North Wildwood - To all of those people constantly criticizing Dr.Fauci, the CDC, the WHO and others regarding conflicting information......please stop. Yes, we have received information that was corrected or changed... Wildwood Crest - Driving around the Crest after the snow storm it is clear who’s who around town. Some streets and drive ways are clean curb to curb while others haven’t been touch. Clermont - To the Avalon Spouter referring to public Guinea Pigs: How ignorant can one person be? Vaccines and masks are effective in reducing severe illness requiring hospitalization and in preventing death.... Philadelphia - I find it funny all the people complaining about snow removal in Cape May County when here in Eastern PA we do it right! Wake up! I guess you have never seem snow! More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-5-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-5-2021