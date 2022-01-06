NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LAVIN, PATRICK JAMES, 68, of Ocean City, December 31, 2021. He was a volunteer for the Ocean City Youth Athletic Association.

