Frances A. Langrell, 75, of Dennisville died Sunday January 2, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Buena Vista Twp., NJ she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine M. Triolo Alise and the wife of the late Edward Langrell who died in 2019. Frances grew up in Tuckahoe and resided in Dennisville the past 55 years.She was an avid crocheter, breast cancer survivor and was a member of the South Millville Gunning Club. Surviving are her sons, Edward Langrell, Jr. (Tammy), and Tommy Langrell, grandchildren, Allison Langrell, Megan Campbell (Tom), Randy Langrell, Samantha Slalster, Jarrett Langrell, great grandchildren, James Snyder, Andrea Campbell, and Thomas Campbell, Jr.At Frances’s request there will be no services.To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.netMemorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
