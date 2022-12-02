LANGFORD, FREDERICK R.

Frederick R. "Fred" Langford, 94, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022. A Wildwood native, Fred studied architecture at the University of Pennsylvania. He started his career designing and building single family homes and hotels in the Wildwoods with his lifelong friend, Will Morey, Sr. For six years, Fred served as a leading architect for Louis Kahn making significant contributions to the concrete work on the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California and to the National Assembly Building in Bangladesh.Fred, passionate about amusement design and manufacture, later became a leader in the waterpark industry with his companies’ “Surf Coaster” and Waterworld Products.” Several of his creations are in The Wildwoods, Ocean City, and Long Beach Island. Traveling across the United States, and the world, he designed and installed waterparks and waterslides in places as distant as Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taiwan. In 2019, Fred was inducted into The Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAAPA) Hall of Fame for his pioneering “Gold Standard” in waterslide quality. His slides were ‘state of the art’ with detailed moulds that produced flawless fiberglass, magnificent structural supports, interweaving walkways for superb viewing, and exhibiting a scenic and inviting architectural presentation.In 2008, Fred realized his final dream of designing, building, and owning a par-3 golf course. Beginning with land acquisitions in 1982; he created what he called “beauty and challenge” with his beloved Laguna Oaks Golf Course on Bayberry Drive in Cape May Court House. Including beautiful architectural elements throughout, his layout allows players to sharpen their iron skills in under two hours. Show casing man-made lagoons and bridges connecting tees to greens over water, Fred took 195 acres and achieved his vision with exceptional holes, stunning trees, and various waterways that make this golf course a special destination point in Cape May County.Fred is survived by his sister Gail Langford Graustein, his children, Jil Hollenbach (Michael), Mark Langford - deceased (Leslie), Lana O’Neill (Brian), and Lyn Langford (Tom), his grandchildren, Michelle Betoni (Curt), Katie Derr (Carson), Sean O’Neill, Aryn Asher (Wesley), Benjamin Hollenbach (Jessica), Zachary Langford, and step-grandchildren Brittany and Shawn Bryan, and four great grandchildren, Riley, Cole, Cyrus, and Weston.A life celebration for Fred will be held at a date to be determined.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- SWAT Team Raids Villas House, Methamphetamine and Cash Recovered
- Parents, Students Say Violent Threats Part of Bullying Problem at Margaret Mace
- Report: ICONA Offers $6.5M for Downtown OC Bank Building
- Indictments November 30, 2022
- A Christmas Miracle Named 'Ducky'
- Towns, County On The Hook for $27m Unused Sick Time
- Man Injured in Whitesboro Shooting
- LT Council Sets Zone for Cannabis Businesses
- Christmas at Congress Hall is Really Big
- Indictments November 22, 2022
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Middle Township - Nice to see Middle Township high school hire a very qualified woman as principal. This was a great move and a very qualified person. I
- Dennis Township - A private business ran an indoor sports practice facility in Dennis Twp but closed it down due to lack of participation. Why? Because parents had to pay out of their own pocket for their kids to...
- Townbank - Wondering how other spouters feel about whether Trump's tax returns, now in possession of Democrats, should be released to the public?
- Stone Harbor - N.J. could have the first law in the U.S. requiring adults to wear a bike helmet.
- Avalon - I wrote the spout about people moving to Canada if trump won. Yes it was about the big mouth celebrities crying about it on tv. If the commenters had any clue it would have made for better discussion...