James A. Lane, 83, husband of Karen (Korde) Lane of Phoenixville, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, December 23, 2022.Jim was born June 14, 1939 to Dr. James A. & Catherine (Friedel) Lane in Melrose Park, PA and later moving to Philadelphia and Stone Harbor, NJ where he and Karen resided for 21 years before moving to Phoenixville, PA.He was a graduate of LaSalle High School and Villanova University. Jim was last employed by Advest, Inc. as Vice President and Division Manager of the municipal bond department.Jim fought a long hard battle with M.S. and never gave in to its effects. He never complained or questioned "why me?". He quietly dealt with it, moved on with his life, and did not let it stop him from traveling and enjoying his family and friends.He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a longtime member of American Legion Post #331 Stone Harbor, NJ.Surviving, in addition to his wife Karen, is daughter, Rachel Brown (Roscoe); sons, James A. Lane, III, Michael Lane, Christopher Lane; granddaughter, Aivre; and his niece, Elizabeth Lane Cesarini.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass in St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 2330 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville, PA on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA.A visitation will be held in the church on Friday from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The MS Society of Philadelphia at www.nationalmssociety.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Plan Calls for New Avalon Restaurant and Bar
- Crest Couple Finds Pearl in Christmas Clam
- Driver Dead After Crashing into House
- New State Law Restricts Concealed Carry
- Parents of Developmental Center Clients Cite Abuse
- Indictments December 20, 2022
- Tense Upper Community Welcomes Interim Superintendent
- Stone Harbor Decides Pier Concession Concept Needs More Thought
- Margaret Mace Board Reviewing Bullying Complaint
- Morning Flooding, Winter Weather Alert
Videos
- CMCH - No matter who you are and what your ancestral background is. I’m sure along the way someone wasn’t very kind to your people and your people weren’t very kind to others. So live for today. We don’t...
- Wildwood Crest - Special holiday thanks to the Commissioner of Public Safety in Wildwood Crest. His many hours of volunteering on the beach this summer, coupled with working on the Boardwalk Basketball Classic and...
- Cape May - What is the purpose of the twisted tangled chicken wire fencing on the cove beach ? It serves no purpose. Sections are about to be awash in the high tides. I suspect some wacky government program...
- Middle Township - Was the new assistant principal at middle high school the most qualified we could find?
- Del Haven - To the spouter who said Elon Musk and Donald Trump are the 21st century’s greatest…. I say… thanks for the chuckle.