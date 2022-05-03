NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LAMKEN, DAVID A., 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ, April 28, 2022. He spent more than forty years teaching special education, primarily at Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, NJ.

