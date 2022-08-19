August Alarik Laine (Gus), 91, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Sunday August 14, 2022, peacefully in sleep, at his home, surrounded by family. He was a life-long resident of this area and life-long member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Wildwood NJ.Gus was born in his parents’ home at 320 West Walnut Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ (aka AngleSea) to Finnish immigrants, August and Anna G. Saari Laine, on May 15, 1931. Gus’ father, a fisherman out of Herford Inlet, died when Gus was six years old, leaving him, his sister (Leah) and mother to care for and raise each other until he was grown. He received formal schooling at Margaret Mace Junior High School through age 15 after which he started working to support the family. While he worked, he watched others work. He became a self-taught improvisor and craftsman of many trades capable of sketching and then building almost anything, from boats to motorcycles, house framing to furniture. He served in the U.S. Army for a year immediately after the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. After Korea, Gus’ formal occupations involved plumbing, retiring as a “pipefitter” with the Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 322 at age 55. Gus’ leisure interests were of airplanes, motorboats and railroads and his keenest hobby was N gauge model railroading. His greatest pleasures involved his wife Inge and being on the sea. Earlier on with their own boats murdering local flounder, blues and weakfish and in later years on Holland America cruise ships. He loved formal attire, formal settings and dancing with his wife as they sailed, exploring the world. Gus was a resourceful, pragmatic, soft spoken, loving gentle man. These are traits we should aspire to. Witnessing them in Gus will be sorely missed.Gus is survived by his wife of 61 years, Inge Friesenborg Laine; his children, Karl (Tracey) Laine and Paula (Kevin) Kempton; his sister, Leah Dare; his five grandchildren, Jeremy and David Laine, and Benjamin, Liam, and Harrison Kempton; and his nieces and nephews.Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2800 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May, NJ 08204.Condolences:www.radzieta.com
