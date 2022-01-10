KURTZ, RICHARD A., of Jan 10, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KURTZ, RICHARD A., of Marmora, January 5, 2022. He served in the US Army and was a self-employed mason. To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD KURTZ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesGALLERY: Snow Day in Cape May CountyStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 7County Announces 9 Covid Deaths in Latest ReportLower Township Police Arrest Report Dec. 13-19UPDATE: N. Wildwood Missing Woman FoundMurphy Declares State of Emergency; Little Snow Projected for CMCo.Wildwood Cops Arrest 1 in Connection to Motel BurglaryStorm Closings, Cancelations and Delays for Jan. 4More Snow Likely Early Friday MorningStone Harbor Engages with Middle Over Public Works Move VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Wildwood - Thanks to the North Wildwood Public Works Dept on the fine job of snow removal last Monday. The kind lady who answered the phone on the day after the storm, and Doug were especially helpful to my... Villas - Thank you Moreys for Santa on the Ferris wheel. Keep it up during our country's struggles, and beyond. It is the only bright spot for a lot of us. North Wildwood - Just read in The Herald where North Wildwood will continue its beach rebuilding project by using sand from Wildwood's beach. Great idea, keeping the sand and the monies needed to pay for it in... Sea Isle - Last year, Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 cars around the world, the most cars Rolls-Royce has ever sold in one year in its 117-year history. Bentley also set a record, selling 14,659 cars and SUVs last... Cape May Court House - The so called Open Spaces program wants to spend 4.4 million on projects and not even 1 acre of land will be preserved. Open Spaces funds should be spent on preserving open spaces. That's what... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-5-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-5-2021