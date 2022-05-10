NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KURTZ, FRANKLIN A. "Frank", 75, of Cape May Point, May 4, 2022. He was active in the Cape May United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer.

