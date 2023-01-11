NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

March 17, 1923-January 7, 2023Geraldine Marie Kroner of Bethlehem, PA was the daughter of the late Robert and Victoria (Matz) Conner. She grew up in Reading and graduated from Reading High School in 1941, the first female in her family to graduate from high school. On September 12, 1943, she married Robert Kroner of Riegelsville. They lived in Tecumseh, Michigan; Sea Isle City, NJ; and Cape May, NJ; before retiring to Bethlehem. They were married for 73 years when Robert passed away in 2016. In 2017, Geraldine moved to Boulder, CO, to be near her son.Survivors: son Barry Kroner (Marilyn).Services: A memorial service will take place later this year.Contributions: Memorial contributions made in Geraldine’s name can go to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

