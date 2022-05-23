KREIDER, EUNICE (née Firth May 23, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KREIDER, EUNICE (née Firth), 97, of Ocean City, April 29, 2022. She served as Director of the Arts Center in Ocean City for many years. To plant a tree in memory of EUNICE KREIDER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesBayfront Wildwoods Homeowners on Hook for Expensive Bulkhead ReplacementsUPDATE: Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Cape May CrashWildwood Catholic Names New Athletic DirectorFeatured Property: 410 Virginia Ave., North Wildwood, NJTraffic Fatalities Rising, Report SaysErratic Driver Kills PedestrianUPDATE: Police Say Missing Middle Township Girl FoundNew Bus Service to Run from Philadelphia to Cape May CountyPolice: Cape May Man AssaultedBill to Ease Development in Wildwood Advances in Legislature VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - Wildwood High School should be closed. It is not cost effective. Turn it into a County Vocational school, the kids who who want college prep can go to a regional high school ie middle or lower. That... Wildwood - The City of Wildwood needs to have a residency when it comes to city jobs and teachers live in the City or retire. Last weekend the police did nothing to ensure a decent quality of life for the... Cape May County - To all that think that police not enforcing little things like loud exhaust, tinted windows, tires out past the fender, ECT, this is just one more step towards the decline of American life, so when... Marmora - I"m jealous wish I could go protest for 13 Days , But I have to make a living Swainton - Better start thinking about your sunflower oil and grains. Seeing Russia and Ukraine are off line, it's going to get very expensive. Pizza, breads, baked goods etc are going to get very pricey. More Spouts Local Sports Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 Photo Galleries +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom +10 PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm Herald Staff PHOTOS: Mother's Day Weekend Storm +3 North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains by Collin Hall North Wildwood Swears in Police Chaplains Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald