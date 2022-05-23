NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KREIDER, EUNICE (née Firth), 97, of Ocean City, April 29, 2022. She served as Director of the Arts Center in Ocean City for many years.

