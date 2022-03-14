KOVACS, FRANCIS ANTHONY, JR.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Francis Anthony Kovacs, Jr. passed away on March 10, 2022, at the age of 51. Born in Cape May Court House and a lifelong resident of South Jersey, Frank loved the ocean and never ventured too far from it. Frank lived his life with an all or nothing attitude, and this applied to his work as well. As a jack of all trades, Frank has held many positions.He was proud of his achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout and held Scout of the Year with multiple awards following in his father’s footsteps. He is predeceased by his father Francis and mother Stella. He is survived by his loving daughters Kayla DiSanti and husband Anthony DiSanti of Totowa, NJ and Kylie Murphy and husband Justin Murphy of Haskel, NJ; as well as his grandsons, Vito and Santino DiSanti and Cameron James Murphy.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will be at 11:30am at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47, South Dennis, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.