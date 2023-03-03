KONOPKE, CHARLOTTE V.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

We are sad to announce Charlotte V. Konopka (nee Dymek) of North Wildwood left this world on 3/2/2023 to be with her loving husband Carl, her brother and sisters, and friends in Heaven. She insisted we not list her age, so we will honor her wish.

To plant a tree in memory of CHARLOTTE KONOPKE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.