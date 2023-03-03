KONOPKE, CHARLOTTE V.

Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
We are sad to announce Charlotte V. Konopka (nee Dymek) of North Wildwood left this world on 3/2/2023 to be with her loving husband Carl, her brother and sisters, and friends in Heaven. She insisted we not list her age, so we will honor her wish.
Charlotte was born in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. While living in the area, she gave birth to Kenneth Konopka (Donna) and Diane Morton (George)
In 1958, the family relocated to North Wildwood, where they purchased and operated the Sea N Surf Motel. They later built and operated the Sahara Motel on 18th Avenue.
After retiring from the motel business, she and her daughter opened and operated the Island Girl, a very successful women’s apparel store in Stone Harbor.
After 18 years in that business, both she and Diane retired.
Thereafter, Charlotte put all her efforts into beating the odds at Resorts and Ocean Club Casinos. (She maintained she always won.)
Charlotte was well traveled and well known in the area.
She was very resilient, having survived a horrible car accident, a massive stroke and broken hip.
Charlotte was also persuasive and always seemed to get her way.
She was truly amazing and will be sorely missed!
In addition to her son and daughter, she had 3 grandsons, Brad Morton of N Wildwood, Neil Morton(Vicki)of Del Mar, CA and Ryan Konopka of Houston, TX
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday March 6 at St. Ann’s Church, 2900 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 at the church.
Interment will be at S. Mary’s Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ.
Donations in her memory should be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons
@give.michaeljfox.org. Any contributions would be greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to: ingersollgreenwoodfh
