Joseph Thomas Kobialka, 38, beloved son, brother, and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 4/25/22 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Somers Point, spent his youth in New Gretna, and was lately of Georgetown, Delaware. Joe was happiest when he was outside or working with his hands. Trapping, fishing and photography were his great loves, but he was also a talented artist and enjoyed creating in multiple medias. He was kind, funny, and had a smile that would light up a room. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Roseann Kobialka and Cindy and Brian Walker; his sisters, Megan Kobialka and Melissa Achey and their families; his children, Kaydence and Saydee, and their mother, Alicia; his partner, Lexi Lockerman; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday , May 6, 2022 From 10 am to 11:30 am with Rememberances at 11:30 at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Please come prepared to share your thoughts and memories of Joe. Donations in his honor can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
