KNOCHE, DAVID R.

David R. Knoche, age 93, of Avalon, NJ died peacefully at home on October 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Eno and Norma Knoche, he graduated from Washington and Jefferson College in 1950 and served in the U.S. Navy as an officer from 1950-1954. After the Navy, he married the love of his life, Rose Boyd, in 1957 and they settled down in Bethel Park, a suburb outside of Pittsburgh. David worked as a human resources manager at McGraw-Edison and, later, Cooper Industries.Upon his retirement, he moved to his beautiful Avalon in 1993. He was always active in the community: serving on committees, attending neighborhood events, and being very involved with his beloved church, Wells Memorial Presbyterian.David was a sports enthusiast, an avid tennis player in his earlier days, and an avid viewer in his later ones. He loved reading, old movies, feeding the birds, tending his roses, and listening to Frank Sinatra. He continued to root for his Pittsburgh teams—especially the Penguins.He was predeceased by his adored wife, Rose, in 2011. He is survived by his two daughters, Catherine (Ralph) Johnson and Kimberly (Stephen) Bittner; his six grandchildren, Laura (Timothy) Stanton, Annie, Ralphie, and Billy, Nicky and David (Madii); two great-grandchildren Peter and Betty; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sweet grand-dog, "Patsy Girl."Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wells Memorial Presbyterian Church in Avalon, NJ, where visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Wells Memorial Church, PO Box 341, Avalon, NJ, 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
