KLUDZUWEIT, DIETMAR

Dietmar Kludzuweit, 87, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born in Konigsberg, East Prussia in 1935, and a survivor of WWII. After the war, Dietmar lived his adolescent years in Germany. At the age of 21, he moved to Rio Grande with his younger brother, Fred, to join his aunt and uncle who owned the Country House Restaurant on Rt 9.Dietmar was a longtime resident of Cape May County. He proudly served in the National Guard from 1958 to 1963. He worked at various restaurants as a cook and retired from Menz Restaurant in Rio Grande. He briefly lived in Vermont in the late 80's but returned to Cape May County following the birth of his grandson, Kyle, whom he helped raise with his wife Pat.Dietmar liked to keep busy working in the yard and on his house. He was a lover of collecting all things but his favorites were toy cars, specifically '57 Chevy Bel Airs, and Hummel figurines. He was a great cook and a big Phillies and Eagles fan.Dietmar is survived by his stepchildren, Larry Kenney, Donna Kelly, Kathy Stoddard, Bill Heinold, and Jenn Teasenfitz; his grandchildren including Kyle (Dilara) Lindholm; and his great grandchildren including; Eleanor Patricia Lindholm. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. Campbell Kludzuweit; his son, Donald Kludzuweit; and his brother, Fred Kludzuweit.Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22, at 11am at Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Celebration of life will be held immediately after at Cape May Court House Fire Hall. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

