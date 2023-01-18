Patricia A. Klotz (nee Dougherty), 86, of the Villas, formerly of South Philadelphia, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.Patricia’s life has always been her love for family and her 20 years of volunteer work for the Cape May County RSVP. She has received multiple awards for her years of volunteering from the state of NJ spending most of that time at the North Wildwood Senior Center where she considered them part of her family.Beloved wife of the late Charles Klotz. Devoted mother of Patricia (John) Russell, Carol (Domenic) Scicchitano and Kathleen (Vincent) Klotz-Watkins. Dear sister of Ellen (Robert) Morgan, the late Francis (Frances) Dougherty, the late Jack (Nancy) Dougherty, the late Joseph (Lorraine) Dougherty and the late Elizabeth (the late Frank) Vogel. Loving grandmother of Dawn (Billy) McKeown, Amanda (Salvatore) Pesce, Lynzy (Michael) Murray, Patrick (Heather) Russell, Jamaine (Maranda) Haines Jr., Alyssa (Anthony) Haines and Kani Perry. Loving great grandmother of Brendan, Michael, Charley, Greyson, Liam, Weston, Cooper, Domenic, Jaxson and Bryar. Loving aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, January 16th from 9:30 –11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2319 South Third Street, Philadelphia, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM. Cremation private.In honor of our mother please make all donations in lieu of flowers to the North Wildwood Senior Center, 900 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260Arrangements are under the direction of the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Williamstown.
