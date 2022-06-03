KLECZ, BARRY WAYNE

Barry Wayne “Midnite” Klecz, 72 – of Rio Grande, NJ passe away May 13, 2022. He was born in Burleigh to the late Stanislaus and Dorothy Klecz and attended Wildwood Catholic Middle School and graduated from Middle Township High School in 1967. He served in the US Army during Vietnam in the 82nd Airborne, Cannon Battery 105 MM Howitzer Crew Gunner. Later he owned and operated B.W. Klecz Transport, Inc. and was a professional truck driver for 42 years. Barry enjoyed most of all the quiet, alone times with his wife Janet; sharing their love of nature, the beach, bay and ocean, history, politics, and cooking. Hi loved travel, adventure, and the always enticing allure of the over the road tractor trailers. Barry is survived by his wife Janet (formerly Rich) Klecz; brother Mark Klecz; and sisters-in-law Betty Ann Rich-White and Dorene (Ed) Casey Camp. Barry was a caring, joking, and entertaining Poppop to: Francis, Summer, Cheyenne, Travis, and Regan. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Chris and Bruce. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

