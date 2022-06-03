KLECZ, BARRY WAYNE

Barry Wayne “Midnite” Klecz, 72 – of Rio Grande, NJ passe away May 13, 2022. He was born in Burleigh to the late Stanislaus and Dorothy Klecz and attended Wildwood Catholic Middle School and graduated from Middle Township High School in 1967. He served in the US Army during Vietnam in the 82nd Airborne, Cannon Battery 105 MM Howitzer Crew Gunner. Later he owned and operated B.W. Klecz Transport, Inc. and was a professional truck driver for 42 years. Barry enjoyed most of all the quiet, alone times with his wife Janet; sharing their love of nature, the beach, bay and ocean, history, politics, and cooking. Hi loved travel, adventure, and the always enticing allure of the over the road tractor trailers. Barry is survived by his wife Janet (formerly Rich) Klecz; brother Mark Klecz; and sisters-in-law Betty Ann Rich-White and Dorene (Ed) Casey Camp. Barry was a caring, joking, and entertaining Poppop to: Francis, Summer, Cheyenne, Travis, and Regan. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Chris and Bruce. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Beachgoer Identified in Fatal Delaware Bay Crash
- Former Ocean City Lifeguard Arrested for Sexual Assault
- Pub Owner to Move Music Indoors After Neighbors’ Complaints
- Police: Man Arrested After Knocking Victim Unconscious
- Stone Harbor Residents Object to Pickleball, Recreation Fees
- Motorcyclist Killed in Crash; Driver Arrested
- Police No Longer to Arrest on Municipal Bench Warrants
- Defendant Loses Appeal on Weapon Charge
- Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Girl Last Seen in Ocean City
- Missing Wildwood Swimmer Named by Authorities
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Middle Township - Good for Elon must telling his workers to return to work. So many people I know that are working at home are goofing off by just moving their mouse so they look busy. I called about a auto claim to...
- Cape May Courthouse - Student loan forgiveness is no more then buying votes. A person making 150K is getting a $10,000 gift from the President. And if you paid off your loan all you are getting is to pay the tab with...
- Avalon - I'm OK if they increase the gun age limit to 21 - IF - they also raise the voting age to 21 as well. Most 18-year-olds aren't mature enough to vote responsibly anyway. Oh and at that point...
- Cape May - I'm a big supporter of gun control. I use both hands while discharging my weapons. I also had a stern sit down with my guns and told them to not attack any human unless I, the owner, am...
- C.M.C.H. - When the spouters and all the angry folks that can’t seem to be civil in there conversations become loving and kind then we will see a great change in humanity. That’s funny! Humanity. I will love...