Daniel Kerns passed away Wednesday August 31st at his home in North Cape May, NJ. He is left behind by his nieces and nephews Tracy, George and Kevin as well as his brother-in-law George Robbins. Dan retired from the lower township public works as well as the Air National Guard showing his dedication to work and his community. Dan was heavily involved with the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and an active member at the Moose Lodge where he actively participated in charity events and social gatherings. He lived a simple life, dedicating his time to things he enjoyed doing while prioritizing family events and needs. He loved spending time with his niece Tracy, playing puzzles, sharing wawa coffee and ensuring she always had Pepsi and treats on hand. He will be greatly missed by his family, knowing the efforts he went through to always make sure they were taken care of and loved. For those that knew him, he was an avid story teller and sometimes embellished, but one story of fact is how loyal and great he was to his friends and family. He always put others first, but Saturday September 10th at 2:30 p.m. we will focus on Dan as he is laid to rest at the Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery, located at 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ. Please feel free to stop by and pay respects with other friends and family as we say goodbye to our uncle and friend Dan. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit EvoyFH.com to share a memory of Dan.

