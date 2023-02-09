KENNY, VIRGINIA HILL

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Virginia “Ginger” Hill Kenny passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023 in Exton, Pa. Ginger is survived by her son Patrick; son Joseph, his wife Kimberly and sons Kellen and Kristopher; and her daughter Kelli, her husband Ricardo and their children Ava, Gavin and Sienna. Ginger was born in Platteville Wisconsin and had a wonderful childhood raised on a farm. She was doted on as the family baby and only girl. At 14 years old she met the love of her life Raymond Kenny who she married right out of high school. She was a teacher in Wisconsin for several years before moving to the main line area. There she traveled with Raymond on his numerous international trips. The two loved travel, dancing, lots of friends, Mexico, Stone Harbor, and being with their five grandchildren. Ginger will be remembered for her wit, intellect, glamour, love of fashion, warm heart and being a fierce advocate of her family.

To plant a tree in memory of VIRGINIA KENNY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.