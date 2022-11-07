KELLENBERGER, MILDRED "MILLIE"

MILDRED "MILLIE" NEWELL KELLENBERGER, 75, of Wildwood Crest, passed away on October 24th, 2022. Millie was born in Philadelphia and attended Mercy Tech, graduating with her license in Cosmotology. She worked in various salons as a professional beautician for over 35 years. Millie also occasionally tended bar and worked as a Cher impersonator.Millie relocated to Wildwood Crest 23 years ago to be closer to her family, working at Acme Markets and TKA.Millie loved a good time and enjoyed her many friends, spending lots of time with family and going to all of their sporting events and school funtions. She especially loved good food and was always interested in what's on the menu. She also enjoyed board games and reveled in the results, win or lose.Millie is survived by her two children, Michelle (John) Irwin and Louis (Collette) Golato, seven grandchildren: Lauren, Tyler, Megan, Jared, Holly, Jada, and Gideon, two great-grandchildren Liam and Charlie, and three sisters: Honora (Tony) Repholz, Regina (Bud) Heckman, and her sister & best friend Madeline Stratz, along with many nieces & nephews, and her beloved cat Callie. She was pre-deceased by her parents Jerry and Mike Newell, sister Judy Chaney, and husband Eddie Kellenberger.Services will be Monday, November 14, 2022 at Assumption Church, with visitation at 10am and to be followed by a Christain Mass at 11am.
