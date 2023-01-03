KAVEL, IDA GENOVESE

Ida Genovese Kavel, of The Villages, FL and Cape May, NJ, peacefully entered eternal life on December 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Ida was a larger-than-life personality that never let grass grow under her feet.She was born on March 27, 1933 in Gloucester, MA and is preceded by her parents Joseph and Bertha Frontiero and survived by her sister Rosalie MacDonald.Ida is survived by her children, Michael Genovese (Deb), Renee Barto (Chuck), Yvonne Olthuis (Jack) and Lisa Gavigan (Geoff); Scott Kavel (Erin); and her beloved 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.Ida is preceded by her late spouse and favorite dance partner Ronald (Ron) Kavel (d. 2018) as well as her husband of 31 loving years and father of her children, Augustus (Gus) Genovese (d. 1986).Ida graduated from Gloucester High School in MA and then continued to become a LPN. She wore many hats in her career life and some of them included owning and managing the commercial F/V White Dove, a tuna seining boat out of Cape May, NJ and Gloucester, MA, establishing a Balloon Boutique in Cape May, NJ and volunteered for many causes.Ida was passionate about all that was good and blessed in her life. She was an accomplished world traveler, player of the great game of golf, a card playing socialite and a friendly face who enjoyed engaging with new people and listening to their story while sharing hers with others.Most importantly, Ida will live on in the memories of her family and friends as the unique, gracious, loving, kind soul that she was.As a woman of faith, a memorial service for Ida will be held at Parish of St. John Neumann in North Cape May, NJ and St. Mark The Evangelist in Summerfield, FL at a date that has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

