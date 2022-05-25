KARSTENS, BARBARA M.

Barbara M. Karstens, 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Madison Heights, VA to the late Cary R. Woody and Rosilyn G. Carr Woody Butler, she moved here over 70 years ago from Pennsylvania. She was an LPN at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital, Crest Haven Nursing Home, and Woodbine Developmental Center.Mrs. Karstens is survived by her children, Kenneth (Barbara) Karstens, Gary Karstens, Carol Smith, and Kathleen (James) Fath; her ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. In addition to her mother and father, she was predeceased by her husband, Edwin B. Karstens; her stepfather, John Butler; her son in law, Tim Smith; and her great grandson, Jensen.Funeral service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
