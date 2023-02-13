NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

JUSTIS, NORRIS E., Jr., 62, of Marmora, February 7, 2023. He was a Corrections Officer at the Mays Landing Dept.

To plant a tree in memory of NORRIS JUSTIS, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

