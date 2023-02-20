NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lennert G. Johnson of Belleplain, New Jersey passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the age of 92. He lived in New Jersey for the majority of his life after moving here in the 1950s from Brooklyn, New York. Lennert passed away in the home that he helped his father, Gottfried Johnson, build in the early 50s. One of his most cherished memories is of the time he drove cross country to California with his parents Gottfried and Hulda. Lennert held an associate’s degree in engineering and worked for Verizon, formerly the Bell System, for forty-two years before retiring at the age of 60. He was a dedicated father who raised his children while commuting to and from New York for many years until his transfer to New Jersey. Lennert was a Seventh Day Adventist who was active in his church for many years. He was a fan of classic cars and enjoyed purchasing and driving cars as a hobby. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren during his thirty plus years in retirement. Lennert was a bit of a historian and could tell you much about the local history within the town of Belleplain among other areas. Lennert is survived by his four children and their spouses, Glenn Johnson (Jessica), Gerald Johnson (Angie), Christopher Johnson (Sherry), and Lois Gifford (nee Johnson), his grandchildren, Shannon, Salenna, Olivia, Delaney, Jimmy, and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Gottfried Johnson and Hilda Johnson (nee Carlson) and one grandchild, Alfred Gifford. There will be a private memorial for immediate family in Lennert’s honor. In lieu of flowers the family is respectfully requesting a small donation be made in Lennert’s name to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape May Court House. www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

