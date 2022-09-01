JENSKI, MARY MARIE

Marie Mary (Driscoll) Jenski, age 90 of Del Haven, NJ passed away peacefully on August 28th surrounded by her family. Born on February 21,1932 she was the daughter of the late Dan and Mary Driscoll. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward W. Jenski Sr. As a resident of Del Haven for the past 30 years, she attended St. John Newman of God. Marie worked for Smith, Kline, & French until she started her family. She was then a stay at home mom and raised her 5 children. Then went to work for Sharp Corporation till retirement. Marie enjoyed going to the casinos, yard sales, the beach & boardwalk and chocolate of any kind. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will truly be missed.Marie is predeceased by her parents, and husband of 60 years, Edward (2017). Surviving are her daughters Donna Jenski, Elaine (Thomas Jr.) Kwarta, Patricia Ann (Daniel) Leflar, and Christine (Charles) Shifflett, son Edward W. (Dawn) Jenski, Jr., 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be held at 11am on Saturday September 10th, 2022 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May, NJ. Family and friends may call from 10-11am prior to service. Donations in Marie's memory can be made to Holy Redeemer, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

