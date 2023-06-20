NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

JABLONSKI, Jr., CARL L., 72, of Avalon, June 8, 2023. He served in the US Army. Carl was the President of Acme Markets. He also owned and operated Avalon Seafood.

