IRVIN, GEORGE ALLEN

George Allen Irvin, age 91, passed peacefully on January 28, 2023 in his tranquil home by the sea in Cape May, NJ.Born Nov 10, 1931 in Phila., PA, to Harold and Gertrude (nee Hamacher) Irvin.An adventurer from a young age, George traveled the bus and trolleys of the city to theaters and ballparks following his love of both. This spirit continued by enlisting in the US Navy at age 18.Sailing the world during four tours in the Mediterranean during the Korean war, George was awarded second class radar man status while training young sailors the skill. This led him to his 35 year teaching career at Springfield High School, Springfield, PA.George was an avid sports and political enthusiast who also enjoyed theater, music, and the shore life which led him to retire to Cape May, NJ with his loving wife, Isabel.George, preceded in death by Isabel (nee Nelson), his devoted wife of 60 years, was Dad to dear daughters Joyce Covert, Gail Miller and Grace Ferrell (Fran), Pop-Pop to loving grandchildren Jenna, Meridith, Abigail, Ivy, Debbie, Fran, Tim, Shane and preceded by Ryan; great-grandsons Caleb, Ethan, Finn and Everett and uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Holy Reedemer Health Hospice, Cape May County, NJ or Department of Disabled Veterans, Cape May County, NJ.A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Seplucure Cemetery, 3301 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150. Please feel free to wear your Phillies attire.Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ has been entrusted with arrangements. George will be long remembered as a good and decent man.www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

